Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Hess worth $34,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Hess by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 234.7% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 502,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 352,140 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HES opened at $68.91 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $91.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.61 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on HES. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.56.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

