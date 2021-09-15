Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.59% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.55.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. Research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,547 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,932,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,284,000 after buying an additional 437,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,264,000 after buying an additional 4,203,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,118,000 after purchasing an additional 979,536 shares during the period. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 2,965,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,348,000 after purchasing an additional 45,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

