HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Trading Down 1.1%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.71 and last traded at $34.71. 14,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 954% from the average session volume of 1,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLLGY. downgraded HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DZ Bank downgraded HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.44.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA engages in the development and manufacture of lighting technology and electronics components and systems for the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment develops, produces, and sells vehicle-specific solutions.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.