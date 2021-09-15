HealthEquity, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for HealthEquity in a research report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HQY. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

HQY stock opened at $61.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6,142.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $463,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,313.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,958. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

