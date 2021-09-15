Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will post $60.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.24 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $47.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year sales of $238.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.09 million to $240.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $290.91 million, with estimates ranging from $286.31 million to $296.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million.

HCAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Health Catalyst stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.37. The stock had a trading volume of 624,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,670. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.94. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $59.50.

In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $35,357.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,312 shares in the company, valued at $830,369.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $472,030.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,441.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,071 shares of company stock worth $6,592,921. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

