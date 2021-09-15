Head to Head Survey: Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) versus TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) and TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Skillz and TELUS International (Cda)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz N/A -45.82% -22.31% TELUS International (Cda) N/A N/A N/A

49.2% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Skillz shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Skillz and TELUS International (Cda)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $230.12 million 19.07 -$145.51 million ($0.41) -26.56 TELUS International (Cda) $1.58 billion 5.98 $102.90 million $0.61 58.39

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than Skillz. Skillz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELUS International (Cda), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Skillz and TELUS International (Cda), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 0 4 5 0 2.56 TELUS International (Cda) 0 4 12 0 2.75

Skillz presently has a consensus target price of $23.61, suggesting a potential upside of 116.81%. TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus target price of $36.46, suggesting a potential upside of 2.36%. Given Skillz’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than TELUS International (Cda).

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats Skillz on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

