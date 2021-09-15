Head to Head Review: Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aeva Technologies and ADOMANI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A ADOMANI $620,000.00 132.92 -$4.39 million N/A N/A

Aeva Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADOMANI.

Volatility & Risk

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADOMANI has a beta of 4.14, suggesting that its share price is 314% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aeva Technologies and ADOMANI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 ADOMANI 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 94.62%. ADOMANI has a consensus price target of $0.70, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given ADOMANI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ADOMANI is more favorable than Aeva Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of ADOMANI shares are held by institutional investors. 26.6% of ADOMANI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and ADOMANI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies N/A -13.41% -8.98% ADOMANI -484.13% -16.72% -15.83%

Summary

Aeva Technologies beats ADOMANI on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

About ADOMANI

Adomani, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats. The company was founded by Edward Riggs Monfort on August 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, CA.

