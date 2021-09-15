Head to Head Contrast: Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) vs. Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ)

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) and Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Jack in the Box and Kona Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack in the Box 14.69% -20.52% 8.69% Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A

Jack in the Box has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.1% of Jack in the Box shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Jack in the Box shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jack in the Box and Kona Grill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack in the Box $1.02 billion 2.09 $89.76 million $4.65 21.19 Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A

Jack in the Box has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Jack in the Box and Kona Grill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack in the Box 1 4 12 0 2.65 Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jack in the Box presently has a consensus price target of $120.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.80%.

Summary

Jack in the Box beats Kona Grill on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc. engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu. The company was founded by Robert Oscar Peterson in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Kona Grill Company Profile

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

