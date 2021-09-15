Head-To-Head Comparison: iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) vs. Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) and Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for iRhythm Technologies and Liquidia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies 0 8 3 0 2.27 Liquidia 0 1 2 0 2.67

iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $147.90, indicating a potential upside of 141.19%. Liquidia has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.57%. Given iRhythm Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iRhythm Technologies is more favorable than Liquidia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.9% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Liquidia shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Liquidia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidia has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Liquidia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies -19.41% -18.41% -12.06% Liquidia N/A -71.68% -51.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Liquidia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies $265.17 million 6.80 -$43.83 million ($1.58) -38.81 Liquidia $740,000.00 183.32 -$59.76 million ($1.76) -1.48

iRhythm Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidia. iRhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

iRhythm Technologies beats Liquidia on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period. The company was founded by Uday N. Kumar in September 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. The company was founded on June 28, 2020 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

