Head to Head Comparison: ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ) versus Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) and ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

0.0% of Elekta AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of ACI Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Elekta AB (publ) and ACI Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elekta AB (publ) 2 0 2 0 2.00 ACI Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Elekta AB (publ) has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACI Global has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elekta AB (publ) and ACI Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elekta AB (publ) $1.57 billion 2.86 $143.46 million $0.38 32.14 ACI Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Elekta AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than ACI Global.

Profitability

This table compares Elekta AB (publ) and ACI Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elekta AB (publ) 9.14% 15.80% 4.97% ACI Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Elekta AB (publ) beats ACI Global on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Lars Leksell and Laurent Leksell in 1972 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

ACI Global Company Profile

ACI Global Corp.’s drug candidates are proprietary synthetic and natural peptides (small proteins). Antecedents for these compounds occur in nature as part of the immune system of animals, insects and plants. Generally, the peptides bind to and kill harmful microorganisms and cancer cells. P113D, the Company’s product candidate for cystic fibrosis, has been awarded Orphan Drug designation by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company’s peptide technology can also be used to prevent serious damage to crops caused by fungal and bacterial diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.