Head-To-Head Analysis: U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) versus APA (NASDAQ:APA)

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) and APA (NASDAQ:APA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APA has a beta of 4.94, meaning that its stock price is 394% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares U.S. Energy and APA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -69.79% -27.07% -19.92% APA 11.43% -145.33% 4.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of U.S. Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of U.S. Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of APA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U.S. Energy and APA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $2.33 million 8.67 -$6.44 million N/A N/A APA $4.44 billion 1.65 -$4.86 billion ($1.08) -17.92

U.S. Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than APA.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for U.S. Energy and APA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A APA 0 7 8 1 2.63

APA has a consensus target price of $25.32, suggesting a potential upside of 30.86%. Given APA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe APA is more favorable than U.S. Energy.

Summary

APA beats U.S. Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Energy

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.