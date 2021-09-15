Head-To-Head Analysis: Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) versus Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF)

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) and Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Hycroft Mining has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beadell Resources has a beta of 3.13, indicating that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Beadell Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Beadell Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hycroft Mining presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 737.99%. Given Hycroft Mining’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hycroft Mining is more favorable than Beadell Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -78.58% N/A -35.32% Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -78.58% N/A -35.32% Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Beadell Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $47.04 million 2.28 -$132.67 million ($3.81) -0.47 Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Beadell Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hycroft Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hycroft Mining beats Beadell Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Beadell Resources Company Profile

Beadell Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration for and evaluation of mineral resources in Australia and Brazil. It operates through the Australian Exploration; and Brazilian Exploration and Operations segments. Its projects include Brazil Tucano Gold Mine and Brazil Tartaruga Project. The company was founded by Peter Reginald Bowler, Robert Holmes Watkins and Gregory Barrett on May 3, 2007 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

