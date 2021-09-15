HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of RPTX stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $30,095.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $46,501.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,713 shares of company stock valued at $11,541,612 over the last 90 days. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,157 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after purchasing an additional 750,207 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 113.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 723,196 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $13,597,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

