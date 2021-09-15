Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Position Lessened by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 180,781 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.