Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,488,000 after acquiring an additional 17,279 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Haemonetics by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 104,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

HAE stock opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $228.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.54 million. Equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.