H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Short Interest Update

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the August 15th total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIGA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $517,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $797,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 514.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,077,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after acquiring an additional 902,003 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 139.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares in the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIGA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. 224,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,482. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. H.I.G. Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $15.46.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

