Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Equifax by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,312,000 after buying an additional 798,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equifax by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,481,118,000 after buying an additional 514,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,008,000 after acquiring an additional 358,703 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Equifax by 21.6% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,397,000 after acquiring an additional 52,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX opened at $273.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $279.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.45 and its 200 day moving average is $228.26.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.42.

Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

