Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,251 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,205.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,683 shares of company stock worth $19,326,001. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $164.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.45 and a 52 week high of $168.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

