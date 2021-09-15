Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 371.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,725 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 91.6% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 38.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $142.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.28 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.49 and its 200 day moving average is $142.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

