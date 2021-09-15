Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.07.

VLO stock opened at $64.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

