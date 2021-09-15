Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Up 3,500.0% in August

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 3,500.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Grupo Comercial Chedraui stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $1.52.

Get Grupo Comercial Chedraui alerts:

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.