GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Up 7.6%

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s share price shot up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $8.97. 165,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 876,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Several research firms have commented on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens raised shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GreenSky has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Get GreenSky alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.71.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GreenSky in the second quarter worth about $344,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in GreenSky by 4.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,814,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 75,947 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in GreenSky by 222,844.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,056 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in GreenSky in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.