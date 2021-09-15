GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Up 7.6%

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s share price shot up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $8.97. 165,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 876,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.
Several research firms have commented on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens raised shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GreenSky has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GreenSky in the second quarter worth about $344,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in GreenSky by 4.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,814,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 75,947 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in GreenSky by 222,844.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,056 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in GreenSky in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.
About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)
GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
