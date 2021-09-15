Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) vs. Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Head-To-Head Review

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Support.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $2.26 million 20.30 -$3.76 million N/A N/A Support.com $43.86 million 6.52 $450,000.00 N/A N/A

Support.com has higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Greenpro Capital and Support.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Support.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -354.82% -51.78% -32.94% Support.com -8.53% -8.90% -7.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Support.com shares are held by institutional investors. 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Support.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Greenpro Capital has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Support.com has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Support.com beats Greenpro Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. provides customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees. It provides cloud-based technology platforms to companies in multiple industry verticals, and offers outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. The firm technology support services programs help consumers to create new revenue streams and deepen customer relationships. The company was founded by Cadir B. Lee and Mark Jonathan Pincus on December 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

