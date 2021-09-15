Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Receives $38.95 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.95.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

GWLIF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.01. 730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,430. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.15. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

