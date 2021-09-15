Graviton Price Tops $5.36 (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last week, Graviton has traded down 43% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviton coin can now be bought for approximately $5.36 or 0.00011389 BTC on major exchanges. Graviton has a market cap of $19.46 million and $178,696.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graviton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00078070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00121236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00176141 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,052.63 or 0.99948846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.60 or 0.07151306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $407.41 or 0.00865423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002858 BTC.

About Graviton

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.