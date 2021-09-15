Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 144.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,361. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.77.

