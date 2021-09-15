Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Short Interest Up 588.0% in August

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 588.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:GIDMF traded down 0.01 on Wednesday, hitting 0.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,442. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.16. Golden Independence Mining has a 52 week low of 0.11 and a 52 week high of 0.57.
About Golden Independence Mining
See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Independence Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Independence Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.