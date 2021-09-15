Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Short Interest Up 588.0% in August

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 588.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GIDMF traded down 0.01 on Wednesday, hitting 0.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,442. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.16. Golden Independence Mining has a 52 week low of 0.11 and a 52 week high of 0.57.

About Golden Independence Mining

Golden Independence Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It explores for gold and silver ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Champ project consisting of 5 claims totaling 1369.6 hectares located to the southwest of Castlegar, British Columbia.

