GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Trading Up 3.6%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) shares were up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $233.50 and last traded at $228.33. Approximately 633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNNDY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.84.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

