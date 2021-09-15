Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Short Interest Down 98.0% in August

Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GLRI remained flat at $$0.00 on Wednesday. 11,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,841. Glori Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
Glori Energy Company Profile
