Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Global Healthcare REIT stock remained flat at $$0.72 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66. Global Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.87.
Global Healthcare REIT Company Profile
