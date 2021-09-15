Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global Healthcare REIT stock remained flat at $$0.72 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66. Global Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.87.

Get Global Healthcare REIT alerts:

Global Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, leasing, management, and disposal of healthcare real estate; and provision of financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the Real Estate Services and Healthcare Services segments. The company was founded on June 8, 1978 and is headquartered in Niwot, CO.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Global Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.