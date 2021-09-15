Glencore’s (GLNCY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Glencore to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glencore from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61. Glencore has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.52%. Glencore’s payout ratio is presently 96.67%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.