GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,350 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Libertas Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,546.93 ($20.21).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,414.20 ($18.48) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,449.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,375.56. The company has a market cap of £71.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,548.08 ($20.23).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 0.92%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

