Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GRPTF. Morgan Stanley set a $14.80 price target on shares of Getlink and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Getlink from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Getlink in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.80.

GRPTF stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. Getlink has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system in France and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, ElecLink, and Getlink. Its Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels, each approximately 50 kilometers under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

