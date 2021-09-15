General Mills (GIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 22nd. Analysts expect General Mills to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect General Mills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average of $60.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Mills stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.45% of General Mills worth $535,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

