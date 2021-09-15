Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Gap Up to $20.16

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.16, but opened at $21.16. Genco Shipping & Trading shares last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 1,599 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $863.07 million, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 921,000 shares of company stock worth $16,609,370 in the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $1,363,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after buying an additional 229,101 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $3,522,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

