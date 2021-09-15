Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $20.59 on Monday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $863.07 million, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $12,210,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 921,000 shares of company stock worth $16,609,370. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

