GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Trading Up 0.2%

GCP Student Living plc (LON:DIGS) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 212.50 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 212.50 ($2.78). Approximately 521,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,567,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212 ($2.77).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of GCP Student Living in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 209.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 179.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of £966.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.33.

GCP Student Living plc, a FTSE 250 company, was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long term dividends with inflation linked income characteristics.

