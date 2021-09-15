GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading 7.9% Higher

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $207.34 and last traded at $205.49. 117,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,694,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.41.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.22 and its 200-day moving average is $188.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.54 and a beta of -2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $7,985,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $993,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $31,985,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,606,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 34.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

