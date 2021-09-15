Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,400 shares, a growth of 984.3% from the August 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 908,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GAMB. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

GAMB stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. Gambling.com Group has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

