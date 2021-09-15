FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kadmon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of KDMN opened at $8.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kadmon by 50.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after buying an additional 3,927,415 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon during the first quarter worth about $14,699,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Kadmon by 79.7% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,493,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kadmon by 83.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,074,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Kadmon by 13,098.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,443,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

