FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Moderna, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moderna in a research note issued on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will earn $29.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $29.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q4 2021 earnings at $9.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.21 EPS.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $427.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $365.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Moderna has a 12 month low of $63.64 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 163.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 67.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 12.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total value of $1,098,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,460,200. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

