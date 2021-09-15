Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.64 and last traded at $14.77. 12,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,521,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YMM shares. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.30.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.28 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth $56,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

