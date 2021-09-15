Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s share price was down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $87.26 and last traded at $87.26. Approximately 1,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,279,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.69.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.88.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $56,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 311,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,396,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

