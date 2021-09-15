FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) released its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 4.98. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FuelCell Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,538 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.27% of FuelCell Energy worth $36,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

