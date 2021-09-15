Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Trading Down 3.8%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) was down 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.00 and last traded at C$7.00. Approximately 78,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 183,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.28.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$674.20 million and a P/E ratio of -6.56.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$278.08 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontera Energy news, Senior Officer Duncan James Nightingale sold 30,461 shares of Frontera Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.56, for a total transaction of C$230,285.16. Also, insider Gramercy Funds Management LLC bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.32 per share, with a total value of C$173,791.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$173,791.75.

About Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC)

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.