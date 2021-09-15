Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Trading Down 3.8%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) was down 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.00 and last traded at C$7.00. Approximately 78,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 183,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.28.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$674.20 million and a P/E ratio of -6.56.
In other Frontera Energy news, Senior Officer Duncan James Nightingale sold 30,461 shares of Frontera Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.56, for a total transaction of C$230,285.16. Also, insider Gramercy Funds Management LLC bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.32 per share, with a total value of C$173,791.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$173,791.75.
About Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC)
Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.
