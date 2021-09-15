Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is based in New York, United States. “

FTAI has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.29.

NYSE FTAI opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $96.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is -153.49%.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $2,550,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

