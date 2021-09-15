Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) Insider Elizabeth Gaines Sells 113,994 Shares of Stock

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) insider Elizabeth Gaines sold 113,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$17.92 ($12.80), for a total transaction of A$2,042,658.49 ($1,459,041.78).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.11 per share. This represents a yield of 10.05%. This is a boost from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous Final dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 5th. Fortescue Metals Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.15%.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

