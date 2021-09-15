Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Update

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 1,630.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FCSMF stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Focus Graphite has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc is an exploration and mining company, which produces graphite concentrate. Its projects include Lac Knife, Lac Tetepisca, and Lac Guinecour. The company was founded by Gary Economo and Jeffrey York on December 30, 1998 and is headquartered in Kingston, Canada.

