Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives $202.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.87.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIVN. UBS Group cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $2,199,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,484,816.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $10,100,363 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 645.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 5.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 89.7% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Five9 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Five9 by 214.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.99. 2,050,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,069. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.19. Five9 has a 1-year low of $116.93 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

