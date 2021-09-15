First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,600 shares, an increase of 2,725.9% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days.

First Trust BICK Index Fund stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $42.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BICK. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 99.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $504,000.

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

